Toyota unveils Lexus TZ as Lexus’ first electric three-row SUV

Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled the Lexus TZ on Thursday (May 7), presenting it as the luxury brand’s first fully electric SUV with three rows of seats.
Planned for release in Japan in winter 2026, the TZ is more than 5 metres long and is designed with a roomy cabin.
Toyota said the model also delivers what it calls the highest level of quietness among Lexus SUVs.
The vehicle can travel 620 kilometres on a full charge under Japan’s testing standard, Toyota said.
With a fast charger, its battery can be brought up to 80 per cent in about 35 minutes, while its charging systems support standards used in Japan, China, North America and Europe.
Toyota has not yet announced the price.
Simon Humphries, Toyota’s chief branding officer, said at the launch event at a technical centre in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, that the TZ provides “a lounge-like interior space where every passenger enjoys the same sense of luxury, no matter which row they sit in”.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]