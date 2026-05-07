Toyota unveils Lexus TZ as Lexus’ first electric three-row SUV

THURSDAY, MAY 07, 2026
|
Jiji Press
Toyota unveils Lexus TZ as Lexus’ first electric three-row SUV

Toyota says the Lexus TZ will offer a 620-kilometre range, 80 per cent fast charging in about 35 minutes and a lounge-like cabin.

  • The Lexus TZ is the brand's first fully electric SUV to feature three rows of seats.
  • It has a driving range of 620 km and its battery can be fast-charged to 80% capacity in about 35 minutes.
  • Key features include a length of over 5 meters, a spacious "lounge-like" interior, and the highest level of quietness among Lexus SUVs.
  • The vehicle is planned for release in Japan in winter 2026, with pricing not yet announced.

Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled the Lexus TZ on Thursday (May 7), presenting it as the luxury brand’s first fully electric SUV with three rows of seats.

Planned for release in Japan in winter 2026, the TZ is more than 5 metres long and is designed with a roomy cabin.

Toyota said the model also delivers what it calls the highest level of quietness among Lexus SUVs.

The vehicle can travel 620 kilometres on a full charge under Japan’s testing standard, Toyota said.

With a fast charger, its battery can be brought up to 80 per cent in about 35 minutes, while its charging systems support standards used in Japan, China, North America and Europe.

Toyota has not yet announced the price.

Simon Humphries, Toyota’s chief branding officer, said at the launch event at a technical centre in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, that the TZ provides “a lounge-like interior space where every passenger enjoys the same sense of luxury, no matter which row they sit in”.

Toyota unveils Lexus TZ as Lexus’ first electric three-row SUV

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy