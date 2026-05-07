Toyota unveils Lexus TZ as Lexus’ first electric three-row SUV

Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled the Lexus TZ on Thursday (May 7), presenting it as the luxury brand’s first fully electric SUV with three rows of seats.

Planned for release in Japan in winter 2026, the TZ is more than 5 metres long and is designed with a roomy cabin.

Toyota said the model also delivers what it calls the highest level of quietness among Lexus SUVs.

The vehicle can travel 620 kilometres on a full charge under Japan’s testing standard, Toyota said.