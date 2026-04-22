Toyota opens mobility innovation hub at Shizuoka’s Woven City

Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday (April 22) unveiled a new research and development hub for new mobility products and services in its experimental Woven City in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

The Inventor Garage facility is designed to foster the creation of advanced technologies by combining Toyota's manufacturing know-how with the strengths of various companies participating in Woven City.

The facility has one basement floor and two above-ground stories, with a total floor space of about 24,000 square meters. It houses co-creation spaces, testing areas and accommodation spaces, some of which have been partly operational since April.