Toyota opens mobility innovation hub at Shizuoka’s Woven City

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2026
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Jiji Press
Toyota opens mobility innovation hub at Shizuoka’s Woven City

The new Shizuoka facility will let Toyota and 24 partners co-develop AI, autonomous driving and robot delivery services inside Woven City.

  • Toyota has opened a new research and development hub, named the "Inventor Garage," within its experimental Woven City in Shizuoka, Japan.
  • The facility is designed to foster innovation in new mobility products and services by combining Toyota's manufacturing expertise with that of various partner companies.
  • Research at the hub will focus on advanced technologies, including AI-based driver assistance, automated vehicle driving, and robot delivery services.

Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday (April 22) unveiled a new research and development hub for new mobility products and services in its experimental Woven City in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

The Inventor Garage facility is designed to foster the creation of advanced technologies by combining Toyota's manufacturing know-how with the strengths of various companies participating in Woven City.

The facility has one basement floor and two above-ground stories, with a total floor space of about 24,000 square meters. It houses co-creation spaces, testing areas and accommodation spaces, some of which have been partly operational since April.

Toyota opens mobility innovation hub at Shizuoka’s Woven City

Toyota launched Woven City in Susono, Shizuoka, last September. Currently, a total of 24 companies, organisations, and others from inside and outside the Toyota group are taking part in a wide range of demonstration experiments, such as testing automated vehicle driving and robot delivery services.

According to Woven by Toyota Inc., a Toyota subsidiary that operates Woven City, research efforts also focus on the use of artificial intelligence, such as AI-based systems that analyse drivers' health conditions and assist with driving.

"AI understands the town's situation and proactively provides support," said Daisuke Toyoda, senior vice president of Woven by Toyota.

Toyota opens mobility innovation hub at Shizuoka’s Woven City

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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