Toyota opens mobility innovation hub at Shizuoka’s Woven City

Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday (April 22) unveiled a new research and development hub for new mobility products and services in its experimental Woven City in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.
The Inventor Garage facility is designed to foster the creation of advanced technologies by combining Toyota's manufacturing know-how with the strengths of various companies participating in Woven City.
The facility has one basement floor and two above-ground stories, with a total floor space of about 24,000 square meters. It houses co-creation spaces, testing areas and accommodation spaces, some of which have been partly operational since April.
Toyota launched Woven City in Susono, Shizuoka, last September. Currently, a total of 24 companies, organisations, and others from inside and outside the Toyota group are taking part in a wide range of demonstration experiments, such as testing automated vehicle driving and robot delivery services.
According to Woven by Toyota Inc., a Toyota subsidiary that operates Woven City, research efforts also focus on the use of artificial intelligence, such as AI-based systems that analyse drivers' health conditions and assist with driving.
"AI understands the town's situation and proactively provides support," said Daisuke Toyoda, senior vice president of Woven by Toyota.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]