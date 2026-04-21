Japan-US semiconductor consortium opens Silicon Valley base

TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2026
|
Jiji Press
Japan-US semiconductor consortium opens Silicon Valley base

US-Joint brings 12 Japanese and US chip-related companies together in Silicon Valley to develop advanced semiconductor back-end packaging and test new products.

  • A consortium of 12 Japanese and US semiconductor companies, called "US-Joint," has opened a new development base in Silicon Valley.
  • The consortium's new facility will focus on the back-end process of semiconductor manufacturing, which involves assembling and packaging final products.
  • The base will use equipment from member companies to develop new products on a trial basis, aiming to create next-generation packaging technology.

A consortium of 12 Japanese and US semiconductor-related companies held an opening ceremony for its development base in Silicon Valley on Monday (April 20).

The consortium's Japanese members include Resonac Corp., a subsidiary of Resonac Holdings Corp., formerly Showa Denko K.K., Toppan Holdings Inc. and Towa Corp., and its US members include 3M Co.

The consortium, called "US-Joint," focuses on the back-end process of semiconductor manufacturing, which involves assembling final products.

Using manufacturing equipment from its members, the consortium will also develop new products on a trial basis based on the needs of major information technology companies.

At the opening ceremony, Resonac Holdings President Hidehito Takahashi expressed confidence that next-generation packaging technology for assembling semiconductor products will emerge from the base.

Japan-US semiconductor consortium opens Silicon Valley base

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy