Japan-US semiconductor consortium opens Silicon Valley base

A consortium of 12 Japanese and US semiconductor-related companies held an opening ceremony for its development base in Silicon Valley on Monday (April 20).

The consortium's Japanese members include Resonac Corp., a subsidiary of Resonac Holdings Corp., formerly Showa Denko K.K., Toppan Holdings Inc. and Towa Corp., and its US members include 3M Co.

The consortium, called "US-Joint," focuses on the back-end process of semiconductor manufacturing, which involves assembling final products.