Japan makes major shift, allowing exports of lethal weapons including fighter jets

Japan’s cabinet under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has lifted restrictions on exporting lethal weapons, including fighter jets, in what is being framed as a major departure from the country’s post-World War II, peace-oriented framework.

Al Jazeera, citing a post on X published on Tuesday, reported that Takaichi did not specify which weapons Japan would sell overseas. Japanese media, however, said the policy shift could include the export of fighter aircraft, missiles and warships—coming shortly after Japan signed a deal to build ships for Australia.

“With this amendment, transfers of all defence equipment will be possible in principle,” Takaichi wrote, adding that any recipient would be limited to countries that pledge to use the weapons in line with the UN Charter.

“In an increasingly severe security environment, no country can protect its own peace and security alone,” the Japanese prime minister said.

Japan’s Shuichi newspaper reported that at least 17 countries could be eligible to buy Japanese-made weapons under the latest change, noting the list could expand if more countries sign bilateral agreements with Japan.

The Asahi newspaper reported that a law adopted in 1967 and implemented in 1976 had limited Japan’s military exports to non-lethal equipment such as surveillance tools and mine-clearing devices, reflecting Japan’s post-war position.