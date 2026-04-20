Japan, UK press for Hormuz reopening and stronger security ties.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his British counterpart, Yvette Cooper, on Monday reaffirmed their countries' cooperation in efforts to help stabilise the situation in the Middle East.

During their strategic dialogue meeting in Tokyo, Motegi and Cooper called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and free navigation through it.

Cooper expressed hope that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit Britain in the coming months.

At the beginning of the talks, Motegi stressed that the importance of cooperation with Britain is growing at a time when the international order is being shaken. Cooper said that the two countries need to work together more closely than ever on the Middle East situation.