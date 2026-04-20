Strong 7.5 quake hits north-east Japan, triggering tsunami alert

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said a preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off Japan’s north-eastern coast on Monday afternoon (April 20).
The tremor was initially reported with its epicentre off the Sanriku coast of Japan, registering an upper 5 on the Shindo seismic intensity scale, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The government issued a tsunami warning for the Pacific coast, with waves of up to 3 metres expected along coastal areas.
Central Pacific coast of Hokkaido
Pacific coast of Aomori Prefecture
Iwate Prefecture
Eastern Pacific coast of Hokkaido
Western Pacific coast of Hokkaido
Sea of Japan coast of Aomori Prefecture
Miyagi Prefecture
Fukushima Prefecture
Early reports from operators in north-eastern Japan said post-quake checks were under way at nuclear facilities in the region.
According to the latest update, aftershocks were also recorded as follows: