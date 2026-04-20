Strong 7.5 quake hits north-east Japan, triggering tsunami alert

MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2026
Strong 7.5 quake hits north-east Japan, triggering tsunami alert

A powerful 7.5 earthquake struck off Japan’s north-eastern coast on Monday, prompting a tsunami warning with waves of up to 3 metres forecast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said a preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off Japan’s north-eastern coast on Monday afternoon (April 20). 

The tremor was initially reported with its epicentre off the Sanriku coast of Japan, registering an upper 5 on the Shindo seismic intensity scale, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The government issued a tsunami warning for the Pacific coast, with waves of up to 3 metres expected along coastal areas. 

Areas under tsunami warning include 

Central Pacific coast of Hokkaido

  • Tokachi region, Hokkaido
  • Hidaka region, Hokkaido

Pacific coast of Aomori Prefecture

  • Aomori Prefecture

Iwate Prefecture

  • Iwate Prefecture

Strong 7.5 quake hits north-east Japan, triggering tsunami alert

Areas under tsunami advisory include 

Eastern Pacific coast of Hokkaido

  • Nemuro region, Hokkaido
  • Kushiro region, Hokkaido

Western Pacific coast of Hokkaido

  • Iburi region, Hokkaido
  • Oshima region, Hokkaido

Sea of Japan coast of Aomori Prefecture

  • Aomori Prefecture

Miyagi Prefecture

  • Miyagi Prefecture

Fukushima Prefecture

  • Fukushima Prefecture

Early reports from operators in north-eastern Japan said post-quake checks were under way at nuclear facilities in the region. 

According to the latest update, aftershocks were also recorded as follows:

  • 3.30pm: Earthquake centred off the Sanriku coast, magnitude 4.6, seismic intensity 1
  • 3.32pm: Earthquake centred off the Sanriku coast, magnitude 5.4, seismic intensity 2
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