Powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia, triggering tsunami warning

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia early on April 2, prompting tsunami warnings and putting nearby coastal areas on alert as authorities assessed the potential impact.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit the Northern Molucca Sea region near Ternate at 5.48am Thailand time. The epicentre was located about 119 kilometres west-northwest of Ternate, Indonesia, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. Preliminary coordinates placed it at 1.25 degrees north latitude and 126.41 degrees east longitude.

The shallow depth heightened concern because quakes closer to the surface can cause stronger shaking and increase the risk of sea disturbances.

In the immediate aftermath, tsunami monitoring agencies warned that hazardous waves were possible within 1,000 kilometres of the epicentre. The warning area included parts of Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.

Reports cited the US tsunami warning system as saying waves of 0.3 to 1 metre above tide level were possible along some Indonesian coastlines, while smaller sea-level fluctuations of less than 0.3 metre could affect several nearby regions.

Despite the strong magnitude and the tsunami alert, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties at the time of reporting. Authorities were continuing to monitor the situation closely as more information came in from affected areas.