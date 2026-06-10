World Cup health fears grow as Ebola travel rules tighten

The United States is urging European governments to introduce Ebola-related travel restrictions ahead of the FIFA World Cup, as Washington seeks to prevent the outbreak from spreading during one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The Trump administration issued a formal diplomatic message on June 1 asking European countries to follow the US approach and impose curbs on people who had recently been in African countries affected by the outbreak, according to sources and officials cited by Reuters.

A European Union diplomat based in Africa and another person familiar with the matter said the request had been made through a demarche, a formal diplomatic statement of concern. The diplomat said EU member states had not yet responded.

The move follows an order issued last month by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention barring non-US citizens from entering the United States if they had been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan during the previous 21 days. US citizens were instructed to enter through selected airports for health screening.





Washington says the measures are aimed at protecting Americans from the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which the World Health Organization has declared an emergency of international concern.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Ebola must not be allowed to enter the United States, while the administration has focused on keeping potentially exposed travellers overseas, despite the country having medical facilities capable of treating Ebola patients while containing possible transmission.