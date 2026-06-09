Laos World Cup deal turns free viewing into app strategy

Laos has become one of the latest ASEAN countries to secure broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the deal is drawing attention because it shifts the country’s football viewing model away from traditional free-to-air television and into a digital-platform strategy.

Star Telecom Co Ltd, better known by its Unitel brand, has announced that it has won exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Laos. The announcement was made at an event at Supatra Hotel in Vientiane on June 8.





The deal means football fans in Laos will be able to watch all 104 matches from the expanded 48-team tournament, which will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

However, the headline promise of “free viewing” comes with an important condition. The matches will not be shown through conventional free TV via antenna. Instead, viewers will have to watch through the LaoTV application, making the tournament part of Unitel’s wider digital and telecom strategy.

World Cup rights become a digital tool

Lt Gen Saichay Kommasith, chairman of Unitel’s board of directors, said the rights deal was part of the company’s mission to give back to Lao society as Unitel marks its 16th anniversary.

In business terms, however, the move is also seen as a major step in positioning LaoTV as a national digital entertainment platform.

Unitel is a joint venture between Laos and Vietnam-linked telecom interests. The company is backed on the Lao side by Lao Asia Telecom State Enterprise, a telecom state enterprise under Laos’ Ministry of National Defence, which holds 51%. The Vietnamese side is Viettel Group, a major telecom company linked to Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, which holds 49%.