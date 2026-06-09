ThaiCERT warns of FIFA World Cup 2026 fake sites and malware apps

The Thailand Computer Emergency Response Team (ThaiCERT) has issued a warning to members of the public, internet users, agencies and organisations to exercise greater caution over online scams impersonating the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to be held between Thursday (June 11, 2026) and Sunday (July 19, 2026) in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fraudsters exploit World Cup interest with fake data-harvesting sites

ThaiCERT said it had begun detecting activity by scammers exploiting interest among football fans worldwide by creating fake websites that imitate FIFA’s official website, tricking users into entering their FIFA ID account details, as well as payment card information and other personal data.

It also found scams selling fake match tickets and counterfeit souvenirs through online platforms, as well as the spread of unauthorised streaming applications that carry malware that could be used to steal sensitive data, take control of devices, or gain access to victims’ user accounts.