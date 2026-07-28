Flood and landslide warning for Trat and Chanthaburi

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has warned of urban flooding, flash floods, run-off and landslides from July 28 to August 1, with nine districts in Trat and Chanthaburi identified as areas requiring particular vigilance.

The warning follows the strengthening of a monsoon trough extending across the North and upper Northeast, together with a stronger southwesterly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The weather conditions are expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain and increase accumulated rainfall in several areas.