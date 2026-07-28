Flood and landslide warning for Trat and Chanthaburi

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has warned of urban flooding, flash floods, run-off and landslides from July 28 to August 1, with nine districts in Trat and Chanthaburi identified as areas requiring particular vigilance.
The warning follows the strengthening of a monsoon trough extending across the North and upper Northeast, together with a stronger southwesterly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
The weather conditions are expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain and increase accumulated rainfall in several areas.
ONWR urged residents of urban communities that regularly experience flooding, as well as people in areas vulnerable to flash floods, run-off and landslides, to prepare for possible emergencies.
The four districts under close watch in Trat are:
The five districts identified in Chanthaburi are:
People in affected areas should monitor official news and emergency warnings closely throughout the alert period.
Residents in flood-prone urban communities have been advised to inspect vulnerable locations, move belongings to higher ground and prepare for possible waterlogging.
Motorists and pedestrians should avoid roads with deep floodwater and areas crossed by fast-flowing water.
Those living near foothills should remain alert to unusual signs that could indicate approaching run-off or a landslide, including water suddenly turning muddy or loud noises coming from forested areas.
People requiring assistance or wishing to report flooding may contact local emergency hotlines or disaster prevention and mitigation authorities, which operate 24 hours a day.