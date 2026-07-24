Irrigation Office 4 steps up water management efforts

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Piyarat Tiyapairat reviewed progress in implementing directives issued by the agriculture and cooperatives minister in areas overseen by the Royal Irrigation Department’s Regional Irrigation Office 4.

She was joined by Sukhothai Governor Nopparit Sirikosol; Piya Lueutikulwong, director of Regional Irrigation Office 4; Apinan Chaphandung, director of the Water Management and Maintenance Division; Nakarin Wongfufuengkhachon, director of the Planning Division; Wason Posri, director of Irrigation Operations; Chok Printrakul, director of Large-Scale Irrigation Construction Office 4; Watcharadul Thanamee, director of Medium-Scale Irrigation Construction Office 4; and other relevant officials.

The officials presented updates on water-resource development and water-management operations in the region.