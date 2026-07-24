Irrigation Office 4 steps up water management efforts

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Piyarat Tiyapairat reviewed progress in implementing directives issued by the agriculture and cooperatives minister in areas overseen by the Royal Irrigation Department’s Regional Irrigation Office 4.
She was joined by Sukhothai Governor Nopparit Sirikosol; Piya Lueutikulwong, director of Regional Irrigation Office 4; Apinan Chaphandung, director of the Water Management and Maintenance Division; Nakarin Wongfufuengkhachon, director of the Planning Division; Wason Posri, director of Irrigation Operations; Chok Printrakul, director of Large-Scale Irrigation Construction Office 4; Watcharadul Thanamee, director of Medium-Scale Irrigation Construction Office 4; and other relevant officials.
The officials presented updates on water-resource development and water-management operations in the region.
Piya reported that Regional Irrigation Office 4 and other Royal Irrigation Department agencies responsible for the area were continuing to implement the minister’s directives.
The agencies were closely monitoring water conditions and managing local supplies to ensure that water allocations remained efficient and reflected changing circumstances.
They were also accelerating key water-resource and irrigation-system projects in line with approved plans to expand water-storage capacity and improve water security for communities and the agricultural sector.
Preparations for the rainy season had also been stepped up through integrated river-basin management, drainage planning and continuous monitoring of at-risk areas to limit the potential impact on residents.
The office had drawn up water-allocation plans based on available water reserves and demand across all sectors. It was also closely monitoring projects under way to ensure that they remained on schedule.
Piya added that Regional Irrigation Office 4 would fully implement the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry’s policies and directives while coordinating with all sectors to improve water-management efficiency, strengthen water security and sustainably reduce the impact on local communities.