Royal Irrigation Department backs Thailand-China water cooperation

The MoU covers rural water management, irrigation, flood and drought management, exchanges of knowledge, technology and innovation, joint research, personnel development and exchanges of experts.

It also promotes cooperation between relevant agencies in both countries through academic conferences, study visits and joint projects in areas of shared interest. These activities are expected to provide an important mechanism for strengthening water-resource management capacity in Thailand and China.

As Thailand’s principal agency responsible for developing and managing water resources for agriculture, the Royal Irrigation Department will work with relevant Chinese agencies to implement the agreement.

Cooperation will focus on exchanging knowledge, technology and experience in irrigation and water management, developing personnel, conducting research and promoting innovation.

The two sides will also explore the application of modern technologies, including smart water-management systems, digital monitoring and data analysis, as well as water-management approaches adapted to climate change. These measures are intended to improve water-management efficiency and support sustainable agricultural development.

The cooperation marks another significant step in Thailand-China relations in the field of water-resource management. It will allow both countries to build on their knowledge, technology and experience in developing irrigation and water-management systems.

The partnership is also expected to improve agricultural water-use efficiency, strengthen water and food security, support the development of the agricultural sector and contribute to sustainable improvements in people’s quality of life.

It will provide a foundation for sustained, long-term and more tangible cooperation between Thai and Chinese water-resource agencies.