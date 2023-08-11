Royal Irrigation Department calls for urgent moves to conserve water

The Royal Irrigation Department has sent letters to governors of provinces near the Chao Phraya River on this issue, the department’s deputy director-general, Taweesak Thanadechopol, said on Friday.

The move aims to preserve water volumes in four dams – the Bhumibol, Sirikit, Pa Sak Jolasid and Khwae Noi Bamrung Dan dams.

Taweesak said the decision was in line with a May 9 Cabinet resolution asking state agencies to prepare action plans to ensure water resources are used efficiently.