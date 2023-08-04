Public urged to be discreet in water use amid low levels at reservoirs

Presently, several regions are experiencing precipitation, as forecast by the Thailand Meteorological Department. However, the department has been adhering to water management policies prescribed for 2023, ensuring efficient management and reserving it for periods of low rainfall. Moreover, they have been consistently updating the public on the water situation.

The water situation is being closely monitored for the country's irrigation projects. Careful water distribution is crucial for irrigation projects to prepare for El Niño, he said. The department has stressed the importance of storing water in various reservoirs and preparing alternatives in high-risk areas. He said they were prepared to assist people affected by the situation.