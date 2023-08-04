Public urged to be discreet in water use amid low levels at reservoirs
The Royal Irrigation Department has urged the public to conserve water and is encouraging farmers to primarily rely on rainwater for agricultural purposes to store water for future use.
Praphit Chanma, director-general of the department, said that large and medium-sized reservoirs across the country held a total of 39.201 billion cubic metres of water, or 51% of storage capacity. Currently, 15.26 billion cubic metres of usable water is available, or 29% of total storage capacity.
He said water use from large reservoirs containing below 30% of storage capacity must be strictly controlled. These reservoirs include the Kwae Noi Bamrung Daen Dam, the Pasak Chonlasit Dam, the Krasiao Dam, the Naruebodindrachinta Dam, and the Pran Buri Dam.
Presently, several regions are experiencing precipitation, as forecast by the Thailand Meteorological Department. However, the department has been adhering to water management policies prescribed for 2023, ensuring efficient management and reserving it for periods of low rainfall. Moreover, they have been consistently updating the public on the water situation.
The water situation is being closely monitored for the country's irrigation projects. Careful water distribution is crucial for irrigation projects to prepare for El Niño, he said. The department has stressed the importance of storing water in various reservoirs and preparing alternatives in high-risk areas. He said they were prepared to assist people affected by the situation.