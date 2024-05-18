Move Forward Party calls of urgent action on amnesty legislation after death of activist in custody

Move Forward said in a statement that the government should urgently submit the amnesty bill for parliamentary deliberations. It noted that the House of Representatives has set up a committee to study and suggest how the legislation should be written but that the panel’s recommendation is not legally binding and unlikely to lead to reconciliation.
The opposition party also suggested that the government propose new laws to encourage human-rights protection and guarantee defendants’ right to temporary release.
“The Move Forward Party hopes that the government will seriously reform the justice system. There should be no more deaths similar to that of Netiporn Sanesangkhom. It is time Thailand restores the foundations of the justice process, which is key to building a strong democracy that people deserve,” the statement said.
An amnesty law is part of Move Forward’s four-point suggestion outlined in the statement.
The liberal party also called for reforms of the justice system involving the authority and duties of police, public prosecutors, and courts for better protection of people’s rights.
Regarding the police, Move Forward said that expediting the prosecution of political cases was not beneficial to society. “To create a harmonious society, it should be a government policy to delay political cases. It is important to avoid creating more conflicts before an amnesty act is in force,” it said.
The statement also said that the police force, which is under the prime minister’s supervision, should be instructed not to oppose bail for defendants in political cases.
Regarding public prosecutors, Move Forward suggested that the Cabinet or the prime minister instruct the Attorney General’s Office not to pursue or to drop cases deemed to have no benefit to the public or which have a potential impact on national security.
“The prime minister and the Cabinet have the power to stop legal action against people accused of political offences to allow them to return to their normal lives,” Move Forward said.
The party also suggested that the prime minister discuss with the Supreme Court president, who is the head of the Thai judiciary, to ensure that defendants in political cases are guaranteed the right to temporary release as long as they are not suspected of trying to escape or tampering with evidence.
Netiporn, who was being detained over lese majeste charges, was pronounced dead at Thammasat University Hospital on Tuesday. She suffered a cardiac arrest that was reportedly brought on by an extended hunger strike.
Part of the Thalu Wang anti-monarchy group, the activist had been in custody since January 26. She launched a hunger strike the following day to demand reform of the justice system after being denied bail following repeated offences.
She was first detained in May 2022 on lese majeste charges for conducting a public poll on royal motorcades in February of that year. She was granted bail in August, after three months behind bars.