Bail conditions set to prevent repeat offences, say legal experts

Legal experts say the courts’ practice of setting bail conditions is aimed at preventing repeat offences and it is a standard practice ensuring fairness to all parties involved.

These comments came after opposition politicians blamed the death of young political activist Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom on the fact that she was denied bail.

Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome said on Thursday that Netiporn’s death on Tuesday was needless and proved that it was wrong to deny temporary release to repeat offenders when their case has not gone to trial and a final verdict has not been issued.

A high-ranking source in the judiciary said that denying bail to repeat offenders can prevent the defendants from committing more wrongdoing or causing further problems for society.

“It is a way of protecting society,” the source added.

For instance, the source said, violent offenders could commit the same offence again and again after being granted bail unconditionally.

“If no conditions are set for bail, courts will have to release defendants every time they come to court,” the source said.

When asked if cases that are political in nature should be exempted from this rule, the source said all cases should be treated fairly, though courts may grant unconditional bail for offences committed out of carelessness, for which penalties are lenient.