Activist Netiporn dies after heart attack on hunger strike

Earlier this week, a lawyer from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) visited Netiporn in medical detention and reported she was visibly emaciated after losing around 10 kilograms of body weight. She complained of headaches, body aches, diarrhoea, and swelling in her body, legs, and feet, all of which were attributed to prolonged hunger strike.

Her family requested that she be given calcium supplements but medical professionals cautioned that resuming medication after a prolonged period of deprivation might cause adverse effects.

Netiporn, 28, an activist from the Ta Lu Wang (Through the Palace) group, began a hunger strike at the Central Women’s Correctional Institute on January 27 to protest her detention after her bail release was revoked. She was charged with lese majeste under Article 112 of the criminal code for conducting a public poll on royal motorcades in February 2022.