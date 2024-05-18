Srettha woos EV investment at meeting with regional Italian leader

The government’s deputy spokeswoman Rudklao Intawong Suwankiri said that the Thai prime minister met with Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, in Italy on Friday.
Rudklao said Srettha, who is on a European and Japanese diplomatic tour, asked that the Lombardy region support the relocation of Italian private-sector production bases to Thailand, especially in the fields of agriculture, electronics, and EVs.
The PM said Thailand is open to receiving investment from the Italian private sector as the ASEAN nation has the potential to become a manufacturing base for electric vehicles for international businesses, she added.
Rudklao said Thailand and Italy are considering mutual investment in clean energy and hydropower industries, so new investment promotion measures and visa policies from the Thai side will be imposed.
During the third quarter of this year, representatives of the Royal Thai Embassy in Rome, the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee, and the Board of Investment of Thailand will visit Lombardy to present the administration’s Land Bridge megaproject to entice investments.
Rudklao said Fontana is willing to consider investment opportunities between the two nations and conduct joint feasibility studies in any potential areas.
Srettha is also slated to meet with executives from renowned Italian businesses Zegna, Rinascente, Boni and Bulgari before attending the Nikkei Forum event in Japan on May 22.