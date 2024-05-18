Srettha woos EV investment at meeting with regional Italian leader

The government’s deputy spokeswoman Rudklao Intawong Suwankiri said that the Thai prime minister met with Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, in Italy on Friday.

Rudklao said Srettha, who is on a European and Japanese diplomatic tour, asked that the Lombardy region support the relocation of Italian private-sector production bases to Thailand, especially in the fields of agriculture, electronics, and EVs.

The PM said Thailand is open to receiving investment from the Italian private sector as the ASEAN nation has the potential to become a manufacturing base for electric vehicles for international businesses, she added.

