Thailand’s first ‘Cops Combat’ martial art competition for police nationwide scheduled for May 28

The rare combat sports competition, to be held at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, is open to both male and female officers of any rank and age.

There will be seven weight classes each for men’s and women’s matches – ranging from 56 kilogrammes to over 94kg for men and from 45kg to over 70kg for women.

Applications have been opened, and those officers interested in joining the upcoming contest can apply with their respective bureaus and divisions, which will select the competitors to represent them.

The May 28 event will be broadcast live via the “Cops Combat” Facebook page.

Central Investigation Bureau commander Pol Lt-General Jirabhop Bhuridej, who heads the organising committee, chaired a meeting of the panel’s members representing public and private sectors at the Muay Thai boxing stadium this week.

At the meeting, it was stressed that this would be the first combat sports competition of its type in Thailand.

Jirabhop emphasised that the competition must be in line with international standards and the organisers must ensure the safety of all competitors.



