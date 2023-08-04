Buakaw wants spectacular end to Muay Thai career before switch to boxing

“RWS: Legend of Rajadamnern” will mark Buakaw’s last two appearances in a kickboxing ring before the 41-year-old star switches to boxing, said the Rajadamnern World Series organiser.

Buakaw’s first bout at Rajadamnern Stadium will be on September 9, while his second and last fight will take place on December 2.

“Legend of Rajadamnern matches will be real fights with win-loss results going on the fighters’ official statistics,” said Buakaw on Thursday. “These are not just exhibition or demonstration matches.”

The Surin-born great added that wanted to face strong opponents at Rajadamnern in his final tournament as a Muay Thai fighter. The fight programme has not yet been announced.

“I want a conclusive victory to honour my Muay Thai career,” he said.

RWS: Legend of Rajadamnern kicks off on September 9, with live broadcasts on Workpoint TV channel 23, YouTube (WorkpointOfficial) and Facebook (Workpoint Entertainment).

The matches will also be broadcast around the globe in over 200 countries by DZAN.

Tickets are available at rajadamnern.com