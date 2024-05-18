Thailand’s exports of ‘summer products’ up 13% YOY to US$1.27 billion

Thanks to the government’s free-trade negotiations and export promotion campaigns, Thailand’s exports of summer-related products in the first quarter of 2024 expanded 13% year on year to a total value of US$1.27 billion (45.93 billion baht), government spokesman Chai Wacharonke announced on Saturday.

Chai said that in 2024 Thailand is expected to be among the top 10 global exporters of products that see higher demand during the summertime, including air-conditioners (ranked third globally), ice cream (fourth globally), and canned and processed fruits (sixth globally).

He said the government under leadership of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has continued negotiating free-trade agreements with several countries to allow more types of Thai products to penetrate potential foreign markets with as few obstacles as possible.

These products include:

Electric fans, which are now exempted from import tariffs in 18 countries, including ASEAN, Australia, China, New Zealand

Ice cream, enjoying tax-free import in 17 countries including ASEAN, China, South Korea, India, Chile, and Peru

Sunglasses and sunscreen, import tariff-free in 17 countries

Air-conditioners and components, import tariff-free in 16 countries

Canned and processed fruits, import tariff-free in 15 countries

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) reported that Thailand’s export of ice cream has been on the rise for seven consecutive years, with average expansion of 12.43% per year.