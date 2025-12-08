China Claims Radar Lock-On Conducted for Search Purposes

"To activate search radar during flight training is commonly done by carrier-based aircraft of all countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference. "It's also a normal measure to ensure flight safety."
"China's exercise and training in relevant waters and airspace fully complies with international law and international practice," he also said. "Our manoeuvres are professional, standard and beyond reproach."
"The incident arose from Japanese jets' deliberate intrusion into China's exercise and training zones and close-in reconnaissance and disruptions on China's normal military activities," Guo stressed. "Yet, the Japanese side blamed it on China and sought to mislead the world by falsely accusing China of 'radar illumination.'"
Fighter radars can be used for both search and fire control purposes. If the aim is to control fire, it could lead to an unexpected situation, such as an accidental military clash.
The Chinese side seems to be trying to settle the current situation by explaining that its military locked radars for search purposes.
Japan's Defence Ministry said Sunday (December 7) that Chinese military aircraft intermittently locked its radar onto ASDF fighters twice over the high seas in the western Pacific southeast of the southernmost prefecture of Japan, Okinawa, on Saturday (December 6) afternoon.
"It's fairly apparent what the Japanese side is up to by spreading disinformation in military and security areas and creating tension at this particular time," Guo also said, suggesting that Beijing believes the Japanese side is trying to divert attention from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark last month on a possible Taiwan contingency.
Takaichi said in parliament on November 7 that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could amount to a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defence.
The remark angered China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province and aims to reunite the self-governing island with its mainland.
