China Claims Radar Lock-On Conducted for Search Purposes

"To activate search radar during flight training is commonly done by carrier-based aircraft of all countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference. "It's also a normal measure to ensure flight safety."

"China's exercise and training in relevant waters and airspace fully complies with international law and international practice," he also said. "Our manoeuvres are professional, standard and beyond reproach."

"The incident arose from Japanese jets' deliberate intrusion into China's exercise and training zones and close-in reconnaissance and disruptions on China's normal military activities," Guo stressed. "Yet, the Japanese side blamed it on China and sought to mislead the world by falsely accusing China of 'radar illumination.'"