Royal Irrigation Department reduces Chao Phraya water flow as southern flood recedes

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) announced on November 28 that it is gradually reducing the water flow from the Chao Phraya River. As rainfall in the southern region decreases, the department is focused on draining floodwater and alleviating the situation.

According to the Smart Water Operations Centre (SWOC) of the RID, the current volume of water in large and medium-sized reservoirs across the country is approximately 69,747 million cubic metres (91% of total reservoir capacity). Specifically, the four main reservoirs in the Chao Phraya River Basin—Bhumibol Dam, Sirikit Dam, Kwae Noi Bumrung Dan Dam, and Pa Sak Jolasid Dam—hold a combined volume of 24,580 million cubic metres (99% of total capacity), which is sufficient to support irrigation during this dry season.

In terms of the Chao Phraya River, the water flow at C.13 Station near Chao Phraya Dam was recorded at 1,900 cubic metres per second at 6:00 AM today, a reduction from 2,020 cubic metres per second yesterday. The RID has begun reducing water flow through the Chao Phraya Dam in response to the decreasing upstream water levels. It is expected that the flow will further decrease to 700 cubic metres per second by December 17-18, which will not affect areas such as Khlong Phong Pheng, Ang Thong District, Khlong Bang Ban, Ayutthaya Province, Hua Wiang Subdistrict, Sena District, and Lat Chit Subdistrict, Phak Hai District, Ayutthaya Province.