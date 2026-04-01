Pinehurst Reinvents Golf as a “Performance Playground” for Modern Business Leaders

Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel is redefining the role of a golf course with a bold transformation into a “Performance Playground” — a dynamic destination tailored for modern executives and business leaders who view health, energy management, and meaningful connections as essential drivers of long-term success.

In today’s high-pressure business landscape, where critical decisions are made daily, a round of golf is no longer just a leisure activity. It becomes a powerful form of active recovery — a space where the mind resets, stress fades, and clarity returns.

Pinehurst elevates this experience by seamlessly integrating Performance, Wellness, and Business Networking into one cohesive ecosystem. The result is more than just a golf course — it is a curated environment designed to enhance both personal and professional performance.