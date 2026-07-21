TMD puts northern Thailand on alert as monsoon brings heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast a new round of rain in its weather update for Tuesday (July 21, 2026), with the North expected to have the country’s highest rainfall coverage at 60%.

Bangkok and its vicinity were expected to see thunderstorms mainly from the afternoon into the evening.

Over the next 24 hours, thunderstorms were forecast in some areas of Thailand, with isolated heavy rain in the North as the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand began to strengthen.

People in the North were advised to beware of hazards from heavy and accumulated rainfall.