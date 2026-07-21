Cabinet greenlights removal of red-whiskered bulbul from protected wildlife list

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved in principle a major amendment to Thailand’s natural resources regulations, paving the way for the red-whiskered bulbul to be officially removed from the protected wildlife list and promoted as a new economic species.

The policy is aimed at supporting commercial breeding in line with current economic and social conditions.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said after the Cabinet meeting that the key substance of the legal amendment is to remove the red-whiskered bulbul (Pycnonotus jocosus), widely known in Thai as nok krong hua juk, from the list of protected non-aquatic wild birds, where it is currently listed as item No 576.

The bird’s existing legal status has created restrictions on possession. Breeders and traders have been required to go through complex permit procedures and comply with strict conditions.