Forests lose diversity as large birds vanish and average bird size shrinks 72%

The world is currently facing a severe biodiversity crisis, particularly the disappearance of large local bird species, which has caused the average body size of the birds people encounter to decline sharply over the past 80 years.

This problem not only affects ecosystems but also undermines the cultural foundations and memories of local communities that have long been closely tied to nature.

International research published in the journal Oryx, led by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (ICTA-UAB), found that the average body mass of birds in many areas across Africa, Latin America and Asia fell by as much as 72% between 1940 and 2020.

The study used a database of “ecological memory” from 10 Indigenous and local communities across three continents.

The research team surveyed 1,434 adults to compare the bird species they most commonly saw in childhood with the birds seen today, and also analysed more than 6,914 bird reports covering 283 species.

The findings showed a consistent global pattern: large-bodied bird species are gradually disappearing and being replaced by smaller birds.

The data showed that in 1940, the average body mass of the birds reported was more than 1,500 grams, but by 2020, this average had fallen to only around 535 grams.