The ‘colour-changing forest’ phenomenon: a spectacular palette in Nam Nao Forest, Phetchabun

Seen only once a year. The ‘colour-changing forest’ phenomenon—an extraordinary burst of colour across the forest of Nam Nao National Park, Phetchabun.

On the morning of January 24, 2026, the weather at Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun was cool, dropping to 6 degrees Celsius. This forest is now showing off a breathtaking natural beauty that occurs only once a year: the ‘colour-changing forest’, which many compare to seeing autumn abroad.

Around Phu Lang Kong Kwian, on the eastern side of Nam Nao National Park, the deciduous dipterocarp forest and mixed deciduous forest that were once lush green during the rainy season have gradually transformed at the start of the dry season. Millions of leaves have shifted from bright green into tones of gold, amber orange, brilliant yellow, and vivid red, interwoven across the forest in a striking display.