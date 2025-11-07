Asia-Pacific forest chiefs unite on 'Healthy Forests' initiative

Forests sustain over 22 million people, supporting livelihoods & food security. Vital ecosystem services like pollination, soil fertility, and water regulation.

Forests also serve as carbon sinks and foster rich biodiversity. As such, they are critically important for achieving the Paris Agreement, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to The State of the World’s Forests 2024 (SOFO 2024) report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), forests are facing increasing pressure from land-use change, urban expansion, unsustainable forestry practices, and climate threats like deforestation, wildfires, pests, and flooding.

Declining biodiversity and ecosystem benefits put the livelihoods of millions of people at risk.

Over 120 forestry leaders from 20 countries are currently addressing these challenges from November 4 to 7, 2025, at the 31st Session of the Asia Pacific Forestry Commission (APFC 31) and the Asia-Pacific Forestry Week 2025, which is being held in a blended format in Chiang Mai, Thailand, at the Shangri-La Hotel and online.

The event is hosted by the Royal Forest Department of Thailand in collaboration with the FAO and focuses on innovative forest management, participatory partnerships, and enabling policies.