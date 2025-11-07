Asia-Pacific forest chiefs unite on 'Healthy Forests' initiative

Forests sustain over 22 million people, supporting livelihoods & food security. Vital ecosystem services like pollination, soil fertility, and water regulation.
Forests also serve as carbon sinks and foster rich biodiversity. As such, they are critically important for achieving the Paris Agreement, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
According to The State of the World’s Forests 2024 (SOFO 2024) report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), forests are facing increasing pressure from land-use change, urban expansion, unsustainable forestry practices, and climate threats like deforestation, wildfires, pests, and flooding.
Declining biodiversity and ecosystem benefits put the livelihoods of millions of people at risk.
Over 120 forestry leaders from 20 countries are currently addressing these challenges from November 4 to 7, 2025, at the 31st Session of the Asia Pacific Forestry Commission (APFC 31) and the Asia-Pacific Forestry Week 2025, which is being held in a blended format in Chiang Mai, Thailand, at the Shangri-La Hotel and online.
The event is hosted by the Royal Forest Department of Thailand in collaboration with the FAO and focuses on innovative forest management, participatory partnerships, and enabling policies.
Forests as the Foundation of Food Security
The meeting's theme, “Healthy Forests, Nourishing the Future,” emphasises the role of forests in maintaining resilient agrifood systems and landscapes.
The forum aims to set regional priorities and assist countries in contributing to global biodiversity, climate, and development goals.
Nikorn Sirarotchananon, Director-General of the Royal Forest Department, Thailand, stated, "This platform is an opportunity to share Thailand's sustainable forest management experience and to learn from others, reaffirming our collective commitment to conserving forests as a source of life, livelihoods, and food security."
Alue Dohong, Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific, highlighted, "Healthy forests are the backbone of a resilient food system.
As a global agricultural powerhouse, the Asia-Pacific region produces more than half of the world's food and leads in key commodities like palm oil and natural rubber, demonstrating how forest and agrifood systems drive global sustainability."
Discussions and Key Report Launches
Participants are learning how forests can benefit sustainable agrifood systems from the Global Forest Resources Assessment 2025 and forest-focused bioeconomy approaches as a pathway to sustainable growth and green jobs.
The meeting also saw the launch of a new technical report prepared by FAO in partnership with the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry (ICRAF) and World Agroforestry (ICRAF): "Agroforestry for Wood Production: Insights from multi-purpose agroforestry systems for smallholders in Asia and the Pacific."
This report provides recommendations for smallholders to produce wood while conserving ecosystems and diversifying incomes, serving as an example of how healthy forests can drive a sustainable future.
Preecha Ongprasert, Chair of the Asia-Pacific Forestry Commission, remarked, "The Commission remains a vital bridge for regional cooperation. By sharing knowledge and working collaboratively, we can truly ensure that forests nourish the future."
Regional Collaboration and the Next Steps
The session reinforces collaboration among governments, international organisations, civil society, and research networks to address regional forestry challenges and opportunities.
This partnership is key to ensuring that the over 380 million smallholder farmers across Asia and the Pacific who depend on agriculture for their livelihoods are not left behind.
Ongoing initiatives, such as Result Asia-Pacific, support the restoration of degraded areas and strengthen community resilience.
The next session of the Asia-Pacific Forestry Commission will be held in 2027, with the host country to be announced at a later date.
Established in 1949, the Asia-Pacific Forestry Commission serves as a coordinating platform for member countries on forestry matters. Asia-Pacific Forestry Week is a gathering platform for stakeholders to exchange knowledge, learn, and collaborate.