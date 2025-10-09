Supaluck Umpujh Named to Fortune's Most Powerful Women Asia List for Second Consecutive Year

The accolade honours 100 influential female leaders across 14 countries in the Asia-Pacific region who have demonstrated exceptional ability to navigate global and regional volatility whilst creating strategic business advantages.
The rigorous selection process evaluates candidates across multiple dimensions: measurable impact on their organisations and economies, strategic reach across industries and markets, and capacity to shape the future of business and economic landscapes.
Ms Supaluck's recognition stems from her transformative leadership in developing landmark retail mega-projects over four decades. Her portfolio includes internationally acclaimed destinations such as Siam Paragon and the Em District—comprising Emporium, Emquartier, and Emsphere—which have become defining features of Thailand's retail landscape and distinguished shopping destinations on the global stage.
Beyond commercial success, Ms Supaluck has pioneered a visionary approach that transcends traditional retail paradigms. Under her stewardship, The Mall Group has evolved into a "Space of Inspiration" that champions equality, diversity, and inclusivity across all demographics and communities.
This philosophy manifests through innovative initiatives, most notably her leadership of the LOVE PRIDE ♡ PARADE—Asia's largest and longest Pride Month celebration. The event exemplifies her commitment to advancing Thailand's soft power strategy through the rainbow economy, positioning Bangkok as a premier Pride Festival Destination whilst propelling the capital towards its aspiration of becoming Asia's Entertainment Hub. Her ambitions extend to securing Bangkok's bid to host World Pride 2030.
Ms Supaluck's sustained recognition on this distinguished list underscores her pivotal role as a trailblazing female executive in Thailand. She has not only steered the retail sector through digital transformation but has emerged as a leading voice championing gender equality and fostering sustainable advancement for women in Thai business.
