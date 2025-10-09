Supaluck Umpujh Named to Fortune's Most Powerful Women Asia List for Second Consecutive Year

The accolade honours 100 influential female leaders across 14 countries in the Asia-Pacific region who have demonstrated exceptional ability to navigate global and regional volatility whilst creating strategic business advantages.

The rigorous selection process evaluates candidates across multiple dimensions: measurable impact on their organisations and economies, strategic reach across industries and markets, and capacity to shape the future of business and economic landscapes.

Ms Supaluck's recognition stems from her transformative leadership in developing landmark retail mega-projects over four decades. Her portfolio includes internationally acclaimed destinations such as Siam Paragon and the Em District—comprising Emporium, Emquartier, and Emsphere—which have become defining features of Thailand's retail landscape and distinguished shopping destinations on the global stage.