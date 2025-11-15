THAI CEO urges creation of new attractions and rebuilding tourism confidence

He said the country needs new selling points and infrastructure to strengthen its long-term competitiveness, adding that “we can’t depend on existing tourist spots only.”



Chai acknowledged that the decline in Chinese visitors — once Thailand’s largest market — remains the biggest short-term challenge, while arrivals from Europe, India, and Australia continue to grow steadily. He added that THAI is leveraging Bangkok’s position as a regional hub to connect travellers between Europe, Asia, and Australia, helping mitigate tourism downturn risks.



He emphasised that a strong tourism revival would benefit the entire industry — from airlines to hotels and restaurants — if supported by a concrete national strategy and implementation plan. “If we have both quality and quantity of tourists,” Chai said, “that will be the best outcome for Thailand.”