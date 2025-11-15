THAI CEO urges creation of new attractions and rebuilding tourism confidence

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2025

Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways International (THAI), called for Thailand’s tourism industry to shift from relying solely on its natural beauty to developing more “man-made attractions” that appeal to diverse markets.

He said the country needs new selling points and infrastructure to strengthen its long-term competitiveness, adding that “we can’t depend on existing tourist spots only.”

Chai acknowledged that the decline in Chinese visitors — once Thailand’s largest market — remains the biggest short-term challenge, while arrivals from Europe, India, and Australia continue to grow steadily. He added that THAI is leveraging Bangkok’s position as a regional hub to connect travellers between Europe, Asia, and Australia, helping mitigate tourism downturn risks.

He emphasised that a strong tourism revival would benefit the entire industry — from airlines to hotels and restaurants — if supported by a concrete national strategy and implementation plan. “If we have both quality and quantity of tourists,” Chai said, “that will be the best outcome for Thailand.”

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy