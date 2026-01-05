January 5 National Bird Day: rising heat puts chicks at risk

January 5 marks National Bird Day—a date used globally to raise awareness of birds’ welfare and the threats they face, particularly from the wildlife trade and captivity.

The wider “Bird Day” idea dates back to 1894, when educator Charles Almanzo Babcock launched the first school Bird Day in Oil City, Pennsylvania, to encourage children to value birds and nature.

In 2002, Born Free USA—working with the Avian Welfare Coalition—helped establish National Bird Day on January 5 with a sharper focus on bird welfare, including campaigning against cruelty and the commercial trade in wild and ornamental birds.

The date is often linked to the end of the annual “Christmas Bird Count”, a long-running citizen-science tradition where volunteers survey and count birds to help track population trends and ecosystem health.