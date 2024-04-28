Ways to help birds beat the summer heat

Amid this tiresome weather, here are a few short and simple ways you can make a bird's life much easier!

To start, the best and easiest way to aid birds is by providing them with water. Birds will be immensely thankful for your short and simple act of kindness.

You can add a bowl of water outside of your balcony or home, or you could do it while you are outside at a park. Providing birds with a small amount of food such as bread or seeds is also a great way to help them stay full and energised in the merciless heat.