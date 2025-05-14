Dhaka’s birds are disappearing — should we be worried?

Firoz questioned, “The several species of birds in and around Dhaka are one of our most underrated natural resources. But, how can we possibly protect that which we don’t even know exists?”

The documentary is aimed at opening the hearts and minds of the general public, especially the children of tomorrow. This is because the future relies on what they choose to do with the knowledge of the documentary – will they protect the birds or forget them?

“In human films, there are roles, timetables, structure,” Asker Ibne Firoz explains. “But here, nature writes the story. You might wait three to four days just for a single moment. You might sit in rain, heat, and complete silence, just for a glimpse that might change your perception of things.”

A memorable scene was when the crew, drenched and huddled in raincoats, filmed a mother bird feeding its chick, which was struggling due to the rain.

“The baby bird needed warmth from food to survive. We watched as the mother tried again and again, in the downpour. That’s the kind of love and instinct you can’t script.” Firoz recalls.

Ultimately, there is no pinning down or moralising in this documentary. Rather, there is an invitation instilled with passion. An invitation to see, to feel, and, finally, to do. In an evolving world, this film offers an opportunity to step back for a rare moment.

The documentary is due to be released in February 2026.

Samayla Mahjabin Koishy

The Daily Star

Asia News Network