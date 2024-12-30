Flora Festival 2024 unveils 23,831 plant species in Chiang Mai

Explore the beauty of a variety of plant species, vibrant winter flowers, stunning views from the skywalk and so much more

Visitors are invited to explore 23, 831 plant species and engage in various activities at the Flora Festival 2024, held at the Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai’s Muang district. 

This annual fest runs until February 28 and celebrates His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday. It also aims to boost awareness of royal initiatives and promote low-carbon tourism. 

 

Festival highlights include:

  • Skywalk: Enjoy panoramic views of the botanical gardens and rare plant species
  • Orchid Cave: A stunning blend of cultivated and painted orchids
  • Ho Kum Luang: A royal pavilion built in Lanna style featuring paintings that tell the story of King Rama IX the Great
  • Bug World: Learn about rare insect behaviours, origins and life cycles
  • Climate action exhibit: Insights from the Highland Research and Development Institute on carbon sequestration, reduction and offsetting to combat climate change. 

Visitors can also take home a variety of winter flowers on sale at the fest, such as lisianthus, gloxinia, begonia and gerbera. Those wishing to stay overnight can check in at Rajapruek Place. 

For more information, call (053) 114110 to 2 or visit Royal Park Rajapruek’s Facebook page or Instagram

