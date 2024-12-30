Flora Festival 2024 unveils 23,831 plant species in Chiang Mai

Visitors are invited to explore 23, 831 plant species and engage in various activities at the Flora Festival 2024, held at the Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai’s Muang district.
This annual fest runs until February 28 and celebrates His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday. It also aims to boost awareness of royal initiatives and promote low-carbon tourism.
Festival highlights include:
Visitors can also take home a variety of winter flowers on sale at the fest, such as lisianthus, gloxinia, begonia and gerbera. Those wishing to stay overnight can check in at Rajapruek Place.
For more information, call (053) 114110 to 2 or visit Royal Park Rajapruek’s Facebook page or Instagram.