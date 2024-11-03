Cambodia leads global conservation for endangered ibis species

The group, which released its report on Friday, November 1, highlighted Cambodia's leading role in global conservation efforts for the giant ibis, a result of collaborative actions between the government and partner organisations.

The statement noted that in 2023, the Cambodian ibis conservation team – composed of members from government institutions and partners – achieved significant milestones.

These included the first successful captive breeding of the white-shouldered ibis in Cambodia, also marking a global first, and field efforts that led to the discovery of over 40 giant ibis nests, indicating an encouraging increase in nesting success compared to the previous year.

Additionally, breeding was notable among white-shouldered ibises, with 175 newly hatched birds successfully fledging from nests.

“A national census further underscored the significance of these efforts, recording 784 white-shouldered ibises – an impressive 87 to 95 per cent of the global population – marking a critical milestone in their conservation,” the press release stated.

Khvay Atitya, undersecretary of state and spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, remarked that the country is at the forefront of global efforts to conserve these birds, as the majority of their remaining populations reside within the Kingdom.