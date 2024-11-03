Cambodia leads global conservation for endangered ibis species

The group, which released its report on Friday, November 1, highlighted Cambodia's leading role in global conservation efforts for the giant ibis, a result of collaborative actions between the government and partner organisations.
The statement noted that in 2023, the Cambodian ibis conservation team – composed of members from government institutions and partners – achieved significant milestones.
These included the first successful captive breeding of the white-shouldered ibis in Cambodia, also marking a global first, and field efforts that led to the discovery of over 40 giant ibis nests, indicating an encouraging increase in nesting success compared to the previous year.
Additionally, breeding was notable among white-shouldered ibises, with 175 newly hatched birds successfully fledging from nests.
“A national census further underscored the significance of these efforts, recording 784 white-shouldered ibises – an impressive 87 to 95 per cent of the global population – marking a critical milestone in their conservation,” the press release stated.
Khvay Atitya, undersecretary of state and spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, remarked that the country is at the forefront of global efforts to conserve these birds, as the majority of their remaining populations reside within the Kingdom.
“This reflects the success of our conservation efforts to preserve and protect all natural resources within the protected area,” he said.
Established by the ministry, the CIWG, along with the Forestry Administration of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the Angkor Centre for Conservation of Biodiversity (ACCB), NatureLife Cambodia (NLC), Rising Phoenix, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF), plays a crucial role in these efforts.
NatureLife Cambodia executive director Bou Vorsak stated that there are only about 1,000 white-shouldered ibises worldwide.
“Cambodia accounts for 95 % of the population, with the remaining 5 % located in Indonesia and Laos, specifically in provinces bordering Cambodia, such as Stung Treng and Preah Vihear,” he explained.
“The giant ibis faces even greater threats than the white-shouldered ibis. Globally, there are only 290 giant ibises, with nearly all residing in Cambodia and a few remaining in Laos along the Cambodian border. In other countries, they are extinct,” he added.
Following the extinction of these species in other countries, the CIWG was established to implement a national conservation plan, as the loss of these species in Cambodia would mean their complete extinction.
Vorsak noted that the group, led by the environment ministry and coordinated by NatureLife, meets annually to share information, conduct national census efforts and protect ibis nests. Additionally, the ACCB has achieved the historic success of breeding white-shouldered ibis in captivity.
Atitya emphasised the importance of ongoing collaboration among the ministry, conservation partners and stakeholders to continue implementing the government’s strategy to preserve natural resources.
The Circular Strategy on Environment aims to ensure that the country remains clean, green and sustainable, with a particular focus on safeguarding these iconic birds from extinction.
In 2023, the CIWG concentrated its efforts on key habitats in eastern and northeastern Cambodia, including Preah Vihear, Stung Treng, Kratie, Mondulkiri and Ratanakkiri provinces. These areas are essential for sustaining ibis populations and serve as sites for monitoring, rescue and conservation in their natural habitat.
However, the group expressed concern that both the giant and white-shouldered ibises face numerous threats, including habitat loss and human activities such as hunting. As the country’s national bird, the possibility of giant ibis extinction, alongside the increasingly vulnerable white-shouldered ibis, underscores the urgent need for continued conservation efforts.
The CIWG calls on the people of Cambodia to join in these endeavours to protect and secure a thriving future for these magnificent birds.
The group continues to drive collaborative initiatives to preserve the country’s natural heritage, with regular meetings and strategic planning sessions to ensure that both species of ibis are given the best chance of survival.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network