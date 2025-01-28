Forest fire threatens Asia’s largest bird park in Chai Nat

The fire erupted on Monday morning and spread towards the park’s water park and Bird Egg Museum last night, said Jitthana Yingthaweelapa, president of Chainat Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO).
Touted as Asia’s largest aviary and a major attraction in the central province, Chainat Bird Park is home to over 100 bird species.
On Tuesday, firefighters cut firebreaks on the hill behind the park while controlling the blaze with high-pressure water hoses, said Jira Chukaew, PAO head of tourism promotion.
Local mayor Jirasak Charoensin reported that firefighters expect the blaze to be completely extinguished by Tuesday night.
Chai Nat governor Natee Montriwat urged the public to assist authorities in tackling forest fires and air pollution by enforcing the law against agricultural burning and using hotspot data to boost operational efficiency.
The military is joining local emergency services in fighting forest fires whenever hotspots are found, he said.
Police and other agencies have been tasked with boosting public awareness to prevent fires and air pollution, as well as punishing those caught lighting fires, he added.