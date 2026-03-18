New wildlife trafficking trend emerges in live ant trade across three nations

Zhang, 27, was taken into custody last Tuesday as he tried to leave Kenya, according to court documents.

The records said Kenyan immigration officials had marked his passport with a “stop order” after he allegedly escaped arrest in the country last year.

Prosecutors also brought Charles Mwangi before the court on Monday, accusing him of supplying live ants to foreign traffickers.

Investigators said Mwangi was connected to a consignment of ants seized in Bangkok on March 10, which had been shipped from Mombasa, the Kenyan port city.