TMD warns of flood risk as Irrigation Department readies machinery

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is closely monitoring the water situation after the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rain from Monday (June 8, 2026) to Sunday (June 14, 2026).
The Royal Irrigation Department has been ordered to mobilise machinery for risk areas nationwide, while the ministry said the four main dams in the Chao Phraya basin still have capacity to receive more water.
Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, disclosed the latest information from the Royal Irrigation Department’s Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) on the water situation in reservoirs nationwide, based on data as of June 8, to build confidence and prepare for the rainy season.
The overview of water volumes is as follows:
The weather forecast from the Thai Meteorological Department says Thailand will see heavy rain in some areas from June 8 to June 14, particularly in the North and upper Northeast, where very heavy rain may occur in some places.
This is due to a rather strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a monsoon trough lying across Myanmar, the upper North and upper Laos into a low-pressure cell over Vietnam.
People living in low-lying areas, foothill slopes and areas near waterways are asked to closely follow the situation because there is a high risk of flash floods, forest run-off and water overflowing riverbanks, especially in areas with accumulated rainfall over several consecutive days.
The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives instructed the Royal Irrigation Department to strictly implement the water management policy and follow the nine measures for the 2026 rainy season approved by the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC).
The measures detailed are:
The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Royal Irrigation Department will continue monitoring the water situation to minimise the impact on people’s lives and property during this rainy season.