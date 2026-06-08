TMD warns of flood risk as Irrigation Department readies machinery

MONDAY, JUNE 08, 2026
TMD warns of flood risk as Irrigation Department readies machinery

Suriya Jungrungreangkit says national reservoirs can still take 44% more water as officials prepare for heavy rain from Monday (June 8, 2026) to Sunday (June 14, 2026).

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain from June 8 to June 14, 2026, creating a high risk of flash floods and overflowing rivers.
  • In response to the warning, the Royal Irrigation Department has been ordered to mobilize machinery, such as water pumps and disaster-relief equipment, for at-risk areas nationwide.
  • Despite the flood risk, authorities report that reservoirs nationwide still have 44% of their capacity available, with the four main dams in the Chao Phraya basin at 53% capacity.
  • Citizens in low-lying areas, near foothills, and along waterways are urged to monitor the situation closely due to the increased risk of flooding.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is closely monitoring the water situation after the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rain from Monday (June 8, 2026) to Sunday (June 14, 2026).

The Royal Irrigation Department has been ordered to mobilise machinery for risk areas nationwide, while the ministry said the four main dams in the Chao Phraya basin still have capacity to receive more water.

TMD warns of flood risk as Irrigation Department readies machinery

Latest water situation: reservoirs nationwide can still take another 44%

Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, disclosed the latest information from the Royal Irrigation Department’s Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) on the water situation in reservoirs nationwide, based on data as of June 8, to build confidence and prepare for the rainy season.

The overview of water volumes is as follows:

  • Large and medium-sized reservoirs nationwide hold a combined 42,977 million cubic metres of water, or 56% of total reservoir capacity. They can still take an additional 33,777 million cubic metres, or 44%.
  • The four main dams in the Chao Phraya River basin, Bhumibol Dam, Sirikit Dam, Khwae Noi Bamrung Dan Dam and Pa Sak Jolasid Dam, hold a combined 13,123 million cubic metres of water, or 53% of their combined reservoir capacity.

TMD warns of flood risk as Irrigation Department readies machinery

The Thai Meteorological Department warns strong monsoon may bring heavy rain in some areas from June 8 to June 14

The weather forecast from the Thai Meteorological Department says Thailand will see heavy rain in some areas from June 8 to June 14, particularly in the North and upper Northeast, where very heavy rain may occur in some places.

This is due to a rather strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a monsoon trough lying across Myanmar, the upper North and upper Laos into a low-pressure cell over Vietnam.

Precautions for the public

People living in low-lying areas, foothill slopes and areas near waterways are asked to closely follow the situation because there is a high risk of flash floods, forest run-off and water overflowing riverbanks, especially in areas with accumulated rainfall over several consecutive days.

Nine 2026 rainy-season measures were tightened, and machinery was prepared to help the public

The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives instructed the Royal Irrigation Department to strictly implement the water management policy and follow the nine measures for the 2026 rainy season approved by the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC).

The measures detailed are:

  • Monitoring and analysis: integrate data from all sectors, closely monitor weather and water conditions, and plan in line with the actual situation.
  • Equipment readiness: mobilise water pumps, machinery and disaster-relief equipment to be stationed in risk areas nationwide.
  • Assistance for disaster victims: prepare personnel and officials for round-the-clock work so they can help the public promptly.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Royal Irrigation Department will continue monitoring the water situation to minimise the impact on people’s lives and property during this rainy season.

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