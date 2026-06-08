TMD warns of flood risk as Irrigation Department readies machinery

The Thai Meteorological Department warns strong monsoon may bring heavy rain in some areas from June 8 to June 14

The weather forecast from the Thai Meteorological Department says Thailand will see heavy rain in some areas from June 8 to June 14, particularly in the North and upper Northeast, where very heavy rain may occur in some places.

This is due to a rather strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a monsoon trough lying across Myanmar, the upper North and upper Laos into a low-pressure cell over Vietnam.

Precautions for the public

People living in low-lying areas, foothill slopes and areas near waterways are asked to closely follow the situation because there is a high risk of flash floods, forest run-off and water overflowing riverbanks, especially in areas with accumulated rainfall over several consecutive days.

Nine 2026 rainy-season measures were tightened, and machinery was prepared to help the public

The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives instructed the Royal Irrigation Department to strictly implement the water management policy and follow the nine measures for the 2026 rainy season approved by the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC).

The measures detailed are:

Monitoring and analysis: integrate data from all sectors, closely monitor weather and water conditions, and plan in line with the actual situation.

Equipment readiness: mobilise water pumps, machinery and disaster-relief equipment to be stationed in risk areas nationwide.

Assistance for disaster victims: prepare personnel and officials for round-the-clock work so they can help the public promptly.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Royal Irrigation Department will continue monitoring the water situation to minimise the impact on people’s lives and property during this rainy season.