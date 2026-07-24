Japan finds vital rare earths in Minamitorishima seabed mud

A larger extraction trial is due to begin in February 2027 after deep-ocean samples from waters around Minamitorishima revealed a substantial share of medium and heavy rare earth elements.

Laboratory analysis put medium and heavy rare earths at roughly 54 per cent of the material’s total rare earth content, leaving about 46 per cent classified as light rare earths.

The medium and heavy elements have comparatively high atomic weights and are needed in advanced technology, including motor magnets for electric vehicles.