Tokyo resale condo prices record first monthly fall in 26 months

Average resale condominium prices across Tokyo’s 23 special wards declined in June, bringing an end to 25 consecutive months of increases, Tokyo Kantei Co. reported on Thursday (July 23).

The average price of a 70-square-metre property fell 0.8% from May to 127.41 million yen.

The property research firm attributed the decrease to a build-up of expensive units that had failed to find buyers, leading sellers to reduce their prices.