Japan and Russia prepare to restart youth exchange programme

A Japan-Russia youth exchange programme is expected to return in August after a seven-year interruption, with about 15 Japanese university and postgraduate students due to travel to St Petersburg, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday (July 23).

The group will remain in the northwestern Russian city for roughly 10 days, taking Russian-language lessons and meeting students based there.

The ministry has been coordinating the programme’s revival with Russia as interest among Japanese students in visiting and studying in the country grew during the suspension, according to the official.