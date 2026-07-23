Japan retailers cut eel prices and widen choices for the Day of the Ox

Japanese retailers are stepping up their eel promotions before Sunday’s Day of the Ox, when people traditionally eat grilled eel in the belief that the nutritious dish will help them cope with the summer heat.

Lower prices are central to this year’s campaigns at two major supermarket operators following a strong catch of young eels last year.

AEON Retail Co., Ltd. is selling a large, 156-gram kabayaki eel for 2,180 yen, 500 yen less than a year earlier. From Friday, customers will also be able to choose a larger version weighing 300 grams.

“The price reduction offers a good opportunity for more people to enjoy eel,” an AEON representative said.

Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. will start selling unaju, a rice dish topped with grilled eel, for 1,980 yen on Saturday. The price is 400 yen lower than last year.