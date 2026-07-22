New AI venture links Sony sensors with Mitsubishi automation

Advanced Vision Solutions Co., Ltd. is scheduled to begin operations in October after Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation announced the joint venture on Wednesday (July 22).
Mitsubishi Electric will own 60% of the company, while Sony Semiconductor Solutions, a unit of Sony Group Corporation, will hold the remaining 40%.
The business will use artificial intelligence to cut manual workloads and support unmanned operations in manufacturing.
Its technology will combine Mitsubishi Electric’s factory automation expertise with Sony Semiconductor Solutions’ image-sensor and edge-AI technologies incorporated into hardware devices.
AI will analyse video captured by sensors monitoring production sites and product quality.
The results will then be used to control manufacturing facilities autonomously, with the partners seeking to address labour shortages and other social challenges.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]