New AI venture links Sony sensors with Mitsubishi automation

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2026
|Jiji Press
New AI venture links Sony sensors with Mitsubishi automation

Advanced Vision Solutions will analyse factory video with AI, supporting autonomous control while helping manufacturers respond to labour shortages.

  • Mitsubishi Electric and Sony Semiconductor Solutions are forming a new joint AI venture called Advanced Vision Solutions Co., Ltd.
  • The venture will combine Mitsubishi's factory automation expertise with Sony's image-sensor and edge-AI technologies.
  • Its goal is to use AI to analyze video from sensors to autonomously control manufacturing, reducing manual workloads and addressing labor shortages.
  • Mitsubishi Electric will own 60% of the new company, while Sony's unit will hold the remaining 40%.

Advanced Vision Solutions Co., Ltd. is scheduled to begin operations in October after Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation announced the joint venture on Wednesday (July 22).

Mitsubishi Electric will own 60% of the company, while Sony Semiconductor Solutions, a unit of Sony Group Corporation, will hold the remaining 40%.

The business will use artificial intelligence to cut manual workloads and support unmanned operations in manufacturing.

Its technology will combine Mitsubishi Electric’s factory automation expertise with Sony Semiconductor Solutions’ image-sensor and edge-AI technologies incorporated into hardware devices.

AI will analyse video captured by sensors monitoring production sites and product quality.

The results will then be used to control manufacturing facilities autonomously, with the partners seeking to address labour shortages and other social challenges.

New AI venture links Sony sensors with Mitsubishi automation

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press

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