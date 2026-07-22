Anutin Pledges Full Backing for Chinese Investment as Thailand-China Expo Opens in Bangkok

The PM tells business leaders Thailand will stake its "own head" on investor safety, as China's chargé d'affaires calls for a friendship as sweet as an old Chinese love song.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul used the opening of the Thailand-China Cooperation Expo 2026 on Wednesday to deliver an unusually forceful endorsement of Chinese investment, promising bureaucratic shake-ups, personal guarantees of investor security, and warning officials who slow down approvals that they would face consequences.

Speaking at Challenger Hall, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, where the four-day expo opened its second edition under the theme "Investing for the Future, Growing Together", Anutin told an audience of Thai and Chinese business leaders that closer economic ties with China were not merely desirable but unavoidable for Thailand's future.

"No need for classrooms": PM defends technology transfer record

Addressing academic criticism that Chinese capital flows into Thailand without meaningful technology transfer, Anutin rejected the premise directly. Technology transfer, he argued, does not require formal training programmes or dedicated schools — it happens organically through joint planning, strategy sessions and sustained collaboration between Thai and Chinese firms.



He acknowledged that Chinese equipment and technology would likely dominate in the early stages of any partnership but insisted that sustained cooperation would eventually allow Thai firms to capture greater value.