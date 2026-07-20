Anutin highlights opportunities for closer digital cooperation with Alibaba

BEIJING — Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has highlighted opportunities for closer cooperation with Alibaba Group in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and logistics, as Thailand seeks to advance its digital economy and reinforce its position as a strategic gateway to ASEAN.
Anutin and his delegation visited Alibaba Group’s offices in Beijing on Monday afternoon to learn more about the company’s innovations and digital technologies.
Prime Minister’s Office spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the visit was intended to explore ways to build on investment cooperation, strengthen the capabilities of Thai entrepreneurs and create new economic opportunities for the public.
The delegation was welcomed by Fan Luyuan, chairman and chief executive of Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group.
Anutin praised Alibaba’s role as a leading global technology company and its development into a comprehensive digital ecosystem.
He noted that Alibaba already had business operations in Thailand covering cloud services, e-commerce and logistics.
According to the government, the company has also received investment promotion from Thailand’s Board of Investment for projects involving digital infrastructure and distribution centres.
Anutin highlighted Thailand’s potential to serve as a regional business hub and said the government continued to prioritise investment in AI, cloud computing and logistics.
These sectors were aligned with Alibaba’s business expertise and could support Thailand’s efforts to strengthen its digital infrastructure and regional competitiveness, he said.
The prime minister also highlighted opportunities for cooperation through digital platforms that could support Thai entrepreneurs and promote the country’s tourism industry.
Closer collaboration could help Thai businesses strengthen their digital capabilities, gain access to wider markets and make greater use of technology in their operations.
Anutin also identified digital skills development as an important area of potential cooperation.
Improving the digital capabilities of entrepreneurs and workers would help drive Thailand’s digital economy and create new opportunities for people across the country, the government said.
The visit formed part of Thailand’s broader efforts to attract high-quality technology investment and position the country as a strategic gateway linking China with ASEAN.