Thai travellers embrace ‘run-cation’ as marathon trips surge across Asia

Thai travellers are increasingly turning marathon weekends into full travel experiences, as the “run-cation” trend — travelling while joining running events — gains momentum across Asia.
According to accommodation search data from Agoda, Thai travellers are planning more trips around major marathon events, not only in Thailand but also in popular race destinations across the region. The trend reflects a growing appetite for travel with a purpose, combining sport, health and discovery in one journey.
Agoda examined accommodation searches for three major Asian marathon weekends: Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2026, Mt Fuji International Marathon 2026, and JTBC Seoul Marathon 2026. The findings show clear growth in Thai interest, especially for overseas races in South Korea and Japan.
The strongest jump was recorded for the JTBC Seoul Marathon 2026, scheduled for November 1, 2026. Thai traveller searches for accommodation during the race weekend rose 73% year on year. The Seoul race is known for its flat and fast route, passing landmarks including Deoksugung Palace and Gwanghwamun Square, before finishing at Jamsil Olympic Stadium.
Japan is also proving highly attractive to Thai runners. Searches for accommodation during the Mt Fuji International Marathon 2026, which will take place from December 12-13, rose 41% from the previous year. The race route circles Lake Kawaguchiko and Lake Saiko, offering runners views of Mt Fuji and late-autumn to early-winter scenery. Thailand ranked among the top three markets searching for accommodation for the event on Agoda, alongside strong interest from Japan’s domestic travellers.
Bangkok’s own marathon is also building wider appeal. The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2026, set for November 28-29, recorded a 19% increase in accommodation searches by Thai travellers compared with 2025. The race runs through the heart of the capital, starting at MBK Center and finishing near the Grand Palace, while passing key landmarks such as Lumpini Park, Victory Monument and Ratchadamnoen Avenue.
The Bangkok event continues to attract strong domestic interest, while travellers from the Philippines, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan are also showing interest, suggesting that the capital’s marathon is developing its own international following.
Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda’s country director for Thailand and Indochina, said marathons were once largely individual sporting activities, but are now becoming travel highlights for some groups of travellers. She said Thai travellers are among the most enthusiastic in the region when it comes to joining leading races, reflecting wider demand for health-focused travel rather than conventional sightseeing alone.
Agoda said travellers looking to explore activities and destinations across Asia can choose from more than 300,000 travel activities, over 6 million holiday properties, and more than 130,000 flight routes on its platform.
The rise of run-cation shows how tourism habits are changing. For many Thai travellers, a trip is no longer only about where to go, but also what to achieve along the way — whether that means crossing a finish line in Seoul, running beside Mt Fuji, or rediscovering Bangkok from the middle of a marathon route.
Source: Thansettakij