Thailand risks falling behind as global longevity race gathers pace

Thailand has built a strong medical-tourism industry and begun investing in genomic medicine and connected health data, but it still lacks a clear national strategy for competing in the emerging longevity economy.

Countries worldwide are shifting beyond the wellness economy, which centres on businesses such as fitness, spas, healthy food and wellness tourism. They increasingly view longer, healthier lives as a source of economic growth, investment and national policy.

The change is being driven by rapidly ageing populations and the mounting economic cost of non-communicable diseases, or NCDs.

The World Health Organization projects that the global population aged 60 and above will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion in 2030, equivalent to one in six people worldwide. The figure is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, while the number of people aged 80 and above is forecast to triple over the same period.

Research by the World Economic Forum and the Harvard School of Public Health estimated that five major groups of NCDs — cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer, diabetes and mental-health conditions — would cause cumulative global economic losses of US$47 trillion between 2010 and 2030.

Mental-health conditions alone were projected to account for US$16 trillion. In Thailand, a study by the WHO and the Public Health Ministry estimated that NCDs cost the economy about 1.6 trillion baht a year, or 9.7% of gross domestic product, based on 2019 data.

These pressures have encouraged governments to move away from systems focused primarily on treating illness and towards prevention, early screening and extending the number of years people remain healthy.